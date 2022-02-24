Navya Nanda on ingrained sexism at home: I play host when guest comes over as opposed to my brother

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not have any determination to enter Bollywood but her popularity is no less than any actor. She has a huge fan following on social media and any picture of her takes no time in going viral. She is also an active social media user and often shares pictures to keep fans updated. Well, recently the young entrepreneur has given an interview to SheThePeople which is trending on the internet. She has spoken about ingrained sexism at home.

In an interview, Navya Naveli said that there have been times at home when guests come over and I have to play host, not my brother. “If guests are over then my mother would always ask me to fetch something or the other,” she added. Speaking further on this, Navya mentioned that in joint families the responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter.

She also added that the same responsibility has never been given to her brother. Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter and has a younger brother--Agastya Nanda.

It is worth mentioning that Navya Naveli Nanda runs a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. It is for women that aim to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner. There are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo.

