Navya Nanda looks drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-high slit red gown as she poses with mum Shweta Bachchan.

Navya Nanda and mum Shweta Bachchan are less the mother-daughter duo, but more like friends. Their relationship and strong bond is evident on social media, in their banter on Instagram and interviews. While Navya has stated that she will not be entering the movie business, the young star kid has a lot of eyes on her for being Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter. Thus, Navya also enjoys a massive social media following.

On the occasion of Holi, Shweta and Navya made their followers take note as the former dropped a photo. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a photo featuring Navya and her from a glam event that they recently attended. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling for the camera as they pose in their fashionable best.

While Shweta can be seen donning a sparkly full length gown, Navya Nanda can be seen wearing a thigh-high slit red gown. The photo is presumably from Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash which was thrown by Karan Johar and attended by several celebrities on Thursday night.

Sharing the photo, Shweta captioned it, "Colour me red (rose emoji) Thank you @sunset.sue for the photo." Check it out:

Among the film industry, many actors graced the bash. From Madhuri Dixit and Kajol to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the white tie event was a glam evening.

