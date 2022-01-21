Navya Nanda looks radiant in PIC with friends & business partners; Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi REACT

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is not a part of the glamorous showbiz. However, it certainly does not keep her away from the limelight. Navya enjoys quite a huge following on social media, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. From sharing pictures of herself with her grandparents to posting snapshots with her friends, Navya does it all. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Navya dropped a new photograph on the ‘gram. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Suhana Khan, among others reacted to her photograph.

In the picture shared by Navya, one can see the young woman posing with her girl gang aka business partners. For the uninitiated, Navya is an entrepreneur and a co-founder of a healthcare initiative called Aara Health. Coming back to the photograph, Navya looked extremely radiant as she smiled warmly at the camera. Beside her, were her friends, Ahilya Mehta, Pragya Saboo, and Mallika Sahney. The star-kid slayed in a classic white shirt-over denim pants combination. Navya kept her hair open and opted for a fresh and dewy makeup look. Sharing this photograph, Navya captioned it, “This is us!!! (star emoji)”

Take a look:

As soon as Navya posted this picture, it was flooded with a barrage of likes and comments. Amid this, Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan commented as well as she wrote, ‘Best (red heart emoji)’. Not only this, other B’Town celebs and star kids reacted to the picture too. Gehraiyaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi liked the photo, along with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar.

Take a look:

