Navya Nanda posts a photo in ripped jeans, says 'change your mentality' to Uttarakhand CM's remarks

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to her Instagram handle to strongly react to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comments on ripped jeans.

It seems like Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's recent comments on ripped jeans have not gone down well with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter . The stunner took to her social media handle to express her disappointment and asked the CM to change “his mentality before changing their clothes.” For the unversed, according to Hindustan Times, The Chief Minister made comments about women wearing ripped jeans while attending a workshop organised in Dehradun. He said, “Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and are a bad example parents set for children.”

Navya took to her Instagram stories to react to the same and expressed her thoughts. She shared a screengrab of one of Tirath’s statements and wrote, “Wtf, Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to the society,” followed by angry emojis. She also shared a photo of herself wherein she can be seen wearing ripped jeans and captioned it as, “I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :).” Not just this, the star kid also posted an article of a news report carrying the statement that read as, "Women wearing ripped jeans can't provide a right environment at him for children.” Reacting to this, Navya wrote, ".....and you can?"

As per HT, Rawat has said, “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parent set for children.”

