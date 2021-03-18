Navya Nanda proves she had a knack for business since childhood with a cute pic on dad Nikhil Nanda's birthday

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda is the current social media sensation. Today, on her father Nikhil Nanda's birthday, she shared a photo from her childhood days that gives fans a glimpse of how she was always meant to be a businesswoman.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya dropped the most adorable childhood moment with her dad Nikhil where we can see her spending time with her businessman dad. In the photo, little Navya could be seen dressed in a white casual outfit as she rested her head on her father's arm while peeking into his laptop with him. Seeing the adorable photo, fans surely will get a glimpse of how Navya got business acumen since her childhood. Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday dad."

To note, in an interview with Vogue India last month, Navya had revealed that she will not be entering Bollywood and instead will be following in the footsteps of her dad and granddad and join the family business. Sharing the adorable photo, Navya wished her dad on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Navya recently also expressed her thoughts over Uttarakhand CM's remarks about women wearing ripped jeans. She shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of ripped jeans and urged the leader to bring a change in the thinking. The star kid has been acing her social media game since she made her Instagram profile public. She also is running various healthcare initiatives for women.

