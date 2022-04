Navya Nanda REACTS to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s thoughtful post on Earth Day; Fan calls them ‘super cute’

Lately, a buzzword has been going on about a new couple in Bollywood- Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, you read that right! Although neither has commented on the ongoing dating speculations, their social media banters and posts have led fans to believe that they are indeed dating. Talking of it, a few moments back, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star took to his social media handle and shared a thoughtful post on Earth Day. While many complimented the actor for his strong caption, others quickly noticed Navya Nanda’s reaction to the post. The star kid left a heart on the ‘Gully Boy’ fame’s post. Many fans rushed to the comment section and started linking them up.