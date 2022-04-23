Navya Nanda REACTS to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s thoughtful post on Earth Day; Fan calls them ‘super cute’

Lately, a buzzword has been going on about a new couple in Bollywood- Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, you read that right! Although neither has commented on the ongoing dating speculations, their social media banters and posts have led fans to believe that they are indeed dating. Talking of it, a few moments back, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star took to his social media handle and shared a thoughtful post on Earth Day. While many complimented the actor for his strong caption, others quickly noticed Navya Nanda’s reaction to the post. The star kid left a heart on the ‘Gully Boy’ fame’s post. Many fans rushed to the comment section and started linking them up. One of them wrote, “You and Navya..super cute’, another one said, “Navya and you make adorable couple”. Many others complimented Siddhant on his strong words. The actor’s caption read, “Hi! Main Kachra! Main Free hun! Har jagah mil jaunga, Jahan network nahi hoga..Wahan bhi phail jaunga, Pahaad, Nadi, road, footpath, Yahan tak ki dewaar ke beech Phasa hua lehraunga …Main Kachra! Main har jagah dikh jaunga… Par mujhe crop kyun kar dete ho? :( Khud sundar lagte ho filter laga ke Mujhe kahin bhi drop kyun kar dete ho…? Kachra mat phailo yaar, itni sundar Zameen hai apni, thoda pyaar se meri jaan…#HappyEarthDay”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Gehraiyaan opposite Deepika Padukone. He now has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Phone Bhoot in the pipeline. Whereas, Navya is an entrepreneur and has no plans to make her Bollywood debut as of now.

