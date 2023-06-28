Navya Nanda reveals Agastya ‘can make tea’ if guests are coming over; Says mom raised them as equals

Shweta Bachchan is a proud parent to two children- daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and son Agastya Nanda. While Agastya will soon make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Navya has no plans of foraying into the world of showbiz. Instead, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter is an entrepreneur who works in the field of women’s health. In a recent conversation, Navya Nanda talked about how she has been raised up in an egalitarian environment, and that Shweta Bachchan raised her and Agastya as equals.

Navya Nanda on Shweta Bachchan raising her and Agastya Nanda in a similar way

In a conversation with Josh Talks, Navya Nanda was asked about a previous interview wherein she had mentioned that she handles household finance. In response, Navya said in Hindi, “I’ll tell you something my grandmother told me, which I’ll always remember. She said that women are the best entrepreneurs, they are born with management skills… A housewife’s job at home is no different from what a CEO of a company does… My mother has raised me and my brother in a similar way.” She said that the responsibility of financing and budgeting was split equally between her and Agastya. Now that she and Agastya are both earning independently, she said that they understand the value of money.

Navya further added that she does everything that Agastya does, and similarly, he does everything that she does at home. She said that while she can handle finances at home, Agastya can make tea if they have guests coming over. “I can handle household finances, but if guests are coming over, he can make tea for them,” she said.

Earlier in an interview with SheThePeople, Navya had mentioned that she has seen it happen at her home where if guests are over, her mother would always ask her to fetch something or the other. “I have to play the host as opposed to my brother who could also be doing the same thing,” she said.

