Navya Nanda REVEALS there are things she would only tell to Jaya and Shweta Bachchan and NOT friends

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Although she hasn't entered showbiz, the star kid has been causing ripples on social media with her newest podcasting venture. Navya did not followed the footsteps of her grandparents by debuting in the film world but instead, like her father Nikhil Nanda, embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with her very own podcast network, 'What The Hell Navya'.

The first guests on Navya's show were her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The trio shared a great rapport with one another and the comfort with which they communicated could be seen very clearly. Navya, hosted the talkshow very well and asked some really pertinent questions, one of them being about friendships in the lockdown. On being asked about the friends they made in the lockdown, Jaya Bachchan said Navya and Shweta. She continued saying, "It's a confession and it's the truth because I feel that I can say anything that they like, they can tell me off, especially Shweta. I think you need that because without somebody telling you, you don't grow. Even at my age, I would want to grow." Navya agreed with what her grandma had to say and also specified how lockdown enabled them to spend more time together. She also shared how moving in together helped her capitalise on more time with her family. Navya went on to say that there were things that she felt she could only say to her family and not friends or maybe tell her friends later, indicating how special her mother and grandmother are to her. Then the trio started to talk about Agastya. Jaya mentioned how his thoughts and the way of looking at things was slightly different since he is a boy. Nayva, defended her brother and revealed she liked the way he sees things. Shweta lastly admitted that Agastya has a better EQ than Navya, thus taking her by surprise. To sum it all up, Jaya Bachchan said that she didn't lose anything but only gained in the lockdown.