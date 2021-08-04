Navya Nanda shares a glimpse of her 'average work day' and it's not what you think; See PHOTO

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, is quite active on her social media space. Despite saying that she has no plans of joining Bollywood, Navya has quite a big list of followers on her social media accounts. Recently, on Tuesday, August 3rd, the young entrepreneur took to the photo sharing app, to share a sneak peek into her work day. But, her ‘average work day’ does not look so ‘average’ or usual after all.

In the picture that Navya shared on her Instagram handles, one can see Navya sharing a happy moment with her colleagues Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahney. Navya, Mallika, and Ahilya are co-founders of an online women’s healthcare platform named Aara Health. The three young business women sported generous smiles as they sat together on a divan. Navya is seen in a casual round-neck white tee, and beige pants. She kept her hair loose, and looked fresh, happy, and pretty. Navya’s caption on the picture read, “An average work day. Minus @pragyasaboo.” Pragya Saboo, who is missing from the picture, is the fourth co-founder of Aara Health.

Take a look at Navya’s Instagram post here:

As soon as Navya shared the stunning picture, fans showered Navya and her colleagues with love. As fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis, one user wrote, “Awww this is such a great photo!” Navya’s close friend Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor left a heart emoji under the post as well.

Recently, Navya, Shanaya, and Ananya Panday had a gala time, as the girl gang hung out at Shanaya Kapoor’s house. Shanaya had taken to her Instagram to share some ‘kinda crazy’ photos of the three being all goofy. You can check the Instagram post here.

