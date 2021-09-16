Navya Nanda uses Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look to deliver an important message about periods

Kim Kardashian made waves on social media with her all-black Balenciaga outfit at Met Gala 2021. The look inspired fans to take to social media and shared a lot of memes. Bollywood celebrities were also confused with her look and they too shared it on their social handles. And now the recent one to join them is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter . The star kid has shared a post on her social handle and tried to break the stigma over the period.

She has shared a meme inspired by Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look of this year. She shared a meme posted by her foundation Aara Health. The meme compared Kim Kardashian's all-black with sanitary pads packets wrapped and sold in black polythene by pharmacies across India. The post says, “Indian chemists giving sanitary pads like...”. The post was shared with the caption, "#BreakTheStigma (drop of blood emoji). It is worth mentioning here that Navya started Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo.

It aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

Take a look at the post here:

Navya is not interested in entering into the film industry and would like to join her father's business. But still, she manages a huge fan following on social media. Navya often shares stunning pictures of her on social media. Her pictures always go viral.

