Navya Nanda's REPLY after netizen suggests she try in Bollywood: Beautiful women can run businesses too

Navya Nanda may not have plans of entering Bollywood in her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's footsteps, but she already enjoys a sizeable, celeb-like social media following on Instagram. Recently, the young star kid shared a stunning, happy photo of herself on the gram and captioned it with a simple sunflower emoji. While several followers dropped heart and love struck emojis in the comments section, one netizen suggested that she must try for Bollywood.

The comment read, "U r beautiful, you should try in bollywood too (sic)." While Navya thanked the person for complimenting her, she also expressed her views. Navy's epic reply read, "Thank you for your kind words but beautiful women can run businesses too." Navya's comment resonated with many as one person chimed in saying, "Run the *world." While another called it "savage".

Check out Navya's photo and comments on the same:

, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, has steered clear of growing up in the spotlight and harbouring acting aspirations. After graduating in digital technology and UX Design last year from Fordham University, the young star kid co-started her own women's health initiative as well as NGO Project Naveli. As per reports, Navya plans to join her family business, Escorts.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had opened up about carrying on the family legacy. She had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

