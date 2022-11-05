Navya Naveli Nanda addresses Jaya Bachchan’s comment on having ‘child without marriage’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’ s podcast What The Hell Navya has been garnering a great response. The podcast brings together the women of the Bachchan family- Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, and they discuss everything right from parenting to finances, relationships, and more. A week ago, on Navya’s podcast, Jaya Bachchan shared her opinion on dating, romance, and also mentioned that she will have no problem if her granddaughter Navya chooses to have a child without marriage. Jaya Bachchan also emphasized the importance of physical attraction in a relationship, and said that while her generation ‘couldn’t experiment,’ the newer generation does, and that there’s nothing wrong with it.

Jaya Bachchan ’s statements garnered a lot of social media attention- positive as well as negative- and now, Navya has addressed it. When asked if she expected the social media response to Jaya Bachchan’s statements, Navya told NDTV that the whole point of the podcast was to create a safe space for women, and that they were able to do that. She further mentioned that she felt confident and comfortable talking to Shweta and Jaya Bachchan about anything- relationships, friendships and more. Navya added that while the podcast got a mostly positive response, she understands that there may be a section of people who will disagree with their views.

“I think when you are putting yourself out there, whether it be podcast or work and all of us are on social media so everybody is watching you. I think that when you are putting yourself out there, you have to understand that something that you are sharing with the world, your opinions, people may agree, people may disagree, but I think that the purity and motivation behind this podcast have really nice fun intelligent conversations and I think we were able to do that,” said Navya.

Jaya Bachchan discusses relationships with Navya Nanda on the podcast

On the podcast, Jaya Bachchan told Navya, “I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today, I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem.”