Navya Naveli Nanda & Agastya Nanda look undeniably adorable in this precious childhood PIC with their grandma

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are among the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Navya and her little brother Agastya are Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandkids from their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. All throughout their growing-up years, Agastya and Navya have been in the spotlight. Despite not making any screen debuts yet, the two star kids are extremely popular on social media, and their posts and photos garner a lot of attention and likes from netizens in no time.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda’s childhood photo

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Navya took to her Instagram space and shared not one, but two adorable photos from her childhood. She shared a photo featuring herself with Agastya and their grandmom Ritu Nanda, which was originally posted by Shweta Bachchan on her Instagram space. In the photo, Navya and Agastya are extremely young toddlers, and are seen seated with their grandmom. Navya looks extremely cute in her red sweater and blue denim pants. Her hair was tied in a ponytail. Agastya, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white tee shirt and blue denim pants. The late Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter, could be seen sitting in a chair, as she smiled brightly at the camera. While little Navya held on to her from behind, Agastya can be seen sitting beside her, lost in his own thoughts. Sharing this photo, Navya captioned it, ‘precious’.

Take a look:

Navya also shared another childhood photo on her Instagram space where she could be seen enjoying some cotton candy. Posting the picture, she captioned it, “Sweeeet like sugar”.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Navya is an entrepreneur, and has no plans of entering Bollywood. Agastya, on the other hand, will be soon making his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where he will share screen space with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

