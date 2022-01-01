Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda welcome New Year 2022 with Zoya Akhtar; WATCH

The new-gen star kid Navya Naveli Nanda is an active social media user. The granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, often takes to her Instagram profile to share stunning photographs of herself among her online family. However, on New Year's Eve, it was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who gave fans a sneak peek of Navya’s New Year celebration on social media. It appears that Navya and her brother welcomed 2022 with the Bollywood director.

Zoya Akhtar’s latest Instagram story sees her recording Navya and her brother as all of them spend some quality time under a chilly sky. Covered up in sweaters and hoodie, Zoya shared the video with a quirky gif that read, “It’s A Happy New Year.” Going by her social media post, it seems that the celebs are having a gala time together. Click HERE to watch the video before it disappears.

Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda’s career, the star-kid has already made it clear that she doesn’t have any aspirations of being an actor. Instead, she wants to become a successful entrepreneur. Speaking of which, time and again, Navya takes to social media to voice her opinion about being an ‘Entrepre Naari’.

Speaking of Agastya Nanda, the young star-kid has always distanced himself from social media but previously the announcement of his possible debut has got all our eyes hooked on this young lad from the Bachchan family. It was reported that Agastya might make his Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar movie along with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

