Navya Naveli Nanda and mum Shweta Bachchan's hilarious banter over star kid's new post deserves your attention

Despite being away from show business, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda regularly makes headlines. The talented girl is quite famous on social media and manages to grab attention with each post. Speaking of which, on Saturday, Navya took to her Instagram page and shared a picture that seems to have been clicked in a lawn. In the photograph, Navya was seen white trousers with a beige sweater. She wore funky sneakers and added a red ribbon to tie her hair. The diva used heart emoticons to caption the picture. Navya’s cool pictures captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “So cute”, while the other one said, “Supper beautiful pic”.

While the picture garnered immense love from her followers, it was mommy Shweta Bachchan's comment that caught all the attention. "Navya what an inspired caption," Shweta wrote. Replying to her mom, Navya wrote, "you weren't very helpful." The mother-daughter social media banter left fans in awe. Apart from Shweta, Maheep Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons on the post.

A few months back, Navya along with her mum Shweta graced the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Even Big B’s wife and legendary actress Jaya Bachchan joined them through a video call on the 1000th episode of KBC.

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, which aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

