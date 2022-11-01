Navya Naveli Nanda approves rumoured beau Siddhant Chaturvedi's Shaktimaan look

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi , who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, was seen making heads turn in his Halloween costume on October 31. He was seen dressed as an Indian superhero, Shaktimaan and managed to nail it to the T. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to share a BTS video and it left his fans in splits. However, it was his rumoured girlfriend and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who stole the show.

In the video, Siddhant is seen as Pandit Gangadhar Shastri before transforming into Shaktimaan. Later, the video shows a BTS of an embarrassed Siddhant, who tries to hide from the camera. He is heard saying, "Dekho matt, fatt gaya hai" while referring to his pants. He further adds, "Shaktimaan ki pant fatt gayi, issi wajeh se beech mein humein Gangadhar wapis banna padh raha hai." Along with the video, he wrote, "Sorry Shakitmaan …" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, Navya liked his post. In no time, it grabbed everyone's attention. Even Katrina Kaif and Ayushmann Khurrana loved his video. Sharvari Wagh, who has worked with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2, commented, "Hahahahaha!! too good sid!" Have a look:

Even the fans were all praise for Siddhant's look. One of the fans commented, "You make that Shaktiman outfit look sexy. Damn." Another fan wrote, "Glad you chose an Indian character...too good."

Meanwhile, Navya and Siddhant made headlines after their video from Karan Johar's birthday bash went viral on the internet. The rumoured couple was seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied their dating reports.

Work front

Siddhant is all set to be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina and Ishaan Khatter. The makers hosted a special screening on Monday and the film received an overwhelming response from the celebs. Apart from this, he has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.