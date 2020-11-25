Navya Naveli Nanda is in awe of ‘Chacha Chachi’ Armaan Jain & Anissa as she drops a cute comment on their pics

Armaan Jain recently shared stunning pictures with wife Anissa Malhotra from their exotic vacation. However, Navya Naveli Nanda’s comment on his post is unmissable.

Armaan Jain is celebrating his 30th birthday today. To enjoy his day, he has recently also flown off to the Maldives with his beautiful wife Anissa Malhotra. The couple tied the knot in February this year. Now, Armaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a few stunning pictures from their exotic vacay. In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying at a poolside and striking a cool pose for the camera. Anissa can be seen wearing a blue bikini, while Armaan can be seen donning a printed shirt and shorts.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Armaan wrote, “My kind of Monday.” Soon, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter dropped a cute comment, she wrote, “Chacha chachi take Maldives.” To which , Armaan replied, “@navyananda The series are back!! Love yaa.” While Armaan’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni dropped heart emojis on his post. Take a look:

Last night, Riddhima took to her Instagram handle to wish Armaan on his birthday. She posted a family picture featuring , Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria and others. Sharing the same on her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, “@therealarmaanjain Birthday eve#30thbirthday.” She has shared another picture of her with Armaan in which they can be seen twinning in black. She captioned it as, “Happy 30th Armaani ! Love You.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also took to their Instagram handle to wish cousin brother Armaan on his 30th birthday.

