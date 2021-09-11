Navya Naveli Nanda cannot let go of Khushi Kapoor in dreamy lighting; Seen the new PHOTOS yet?

Saturday began on a lovely note for followers of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister as new photos surfaced on social media. It appears that Navya and Khushi enjoyed a get together last evening and photos of the same were shared by the former on her social media handle. In one of the photos, Navya and Khushi cannot let go of each other as they spend time together. The photo gave us a glimpse of their bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya dropped new photos in which she is seen posing amid gorgeous lighting on a balcony. While Navya nailed several poses in the photos, it was her picture-perfect click with Khushi Kapoor that grabbed all the attention. In the photo, Khushi is seen clad in a white strappy dress and her hair is left open. Navya, on the other hand, is seen clad in a black top and her hair is left loose over her shoulders. The two star kids looked gorgeous in the dreamy setting as they posed with each other.

As soon as Navya shared the photos, Shweta Bachchan dropped a sweet comment for the two. Shweta wrote, "Love these" with a heart emoticon. Maheep Kapoor also wrote, "beauty" with several emoticons in the comments. Khushi replied to Navya's post and called her 'partner".

Reportedly, Khushi is prepping for her debut with Navya's brother Agastya Nanda in a film backed by Zoya Akhtar. Pinkvila was the first to inform its readers that Khushi, Agastya and are gearing up for their debut in Zoya Akhtar's Archie comic book-inspired film. Post that, Khushi and Agastya were snapped in the city too while meeting Zoya Akhtar. Amid all the buzz, Khushi's photos with Navya give us a sneak peek of the bond that they all share.

