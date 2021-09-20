Navya Naveli Nanda can't get let go of 'nani' Jaya Bachchan, hugs her in a cute new PHOTO

Monday brought an endearing surprise for fans of as her granddaughter took to social media to drop a photo with her. The cute photo has left netizens gushing over the two. Navya, who made her Instagram handle public in 2021, has been sharing glimpses from her life on social media with her followers and at times, she has shared lovely photos with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and grandpa Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Today, Navya took to her Instagram handle and dropped an endearing moment caught on camera between her grandmother and her that has left netizens in awe. In the photo, Navya is seen hugging Jaya Bachchan tightly. The cute duo is seen smiling away while the photo is being clicked. Navya is seen clad in a yellow kurta while Jaya Bachchan is seen in a light coloured ethnic outfit. Sharing the adorable photo with her maternal grandmom, Navya wrote, "नानी" with a heart emoticon.

Soon, celebs began dropping love on the photo. Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sandeep Khosla and others reacted to the photo with heart emoticons. Even fans were in awe of the cute moment between Navya and the senior actress. A fan wrote, "Such a pretty picture." Another wrote, "So much love and only love."

Previously, Navya shared photos from a get together with her close friend on her Instagram handle. The photos from the get together went viral on social media. Khushi and Navya share a great bond and often drop comments on each other's posts. Interestingly, as per reports, Khushi is making her debut with Navya's brother Agastya Nanda in a film backed by Zoya Akhtar.

