Navya Naveli Nanda claps back at a troll who asks her 'Where were you in the inauguration of your project'?

Navya Naveli Nanda knows how to tackle trolls and always shuts them down. This time she was targeted for not attending the inauguration of her own project.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter is like her uncle Abhishek Bachchan when it comes to handling trolls. She has often been trolled but she knows how to tackle them. She never shies away from putting forth her opinion on the public platform. He is known for his savage replies which win hearts on the internet. Recently, she inaugurated a "Period Positive Home" in the Maharashtra town of Gadchiroli and shared a picture on Instagram.

Everyone appreciated her work and dropped praise-worthy comments. But one user asked her "If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration?" Replying to the troll, Navya Naveli reminded the user of the pandemic situation: "I'm sure you're aware we're in the middle of a pandemic?" Navya is currently in New York and runs an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. This project aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. It was launched earlier this year.

Sharing the picture, the young entrepreneur wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli. Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period.”

Earlier, she had been trolled due to Shweta Bachchan. One user had asked what she does for a living? And she replied, “She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother."

