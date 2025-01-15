Navya Naveli Nanda drops photos from Rann of Kutch but gets asked typical question from her mom Shweta Bachchan; don't miss their fun banter
Navya Naveli Nanda recently shared some beautiful pictures from her trip to the Rann of Kutch, and her banter with her mom, Shweta Bachchan, on the post is unmissable.
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has an aesthetic social media game. She recently dropped some photos from her trip to the Rann of Kutch but was asked a ‘typical’ question by her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Their banter in the comments is unmissable and also managed to amuse the netizens.
On January 14, 2025, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent visit to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. Earlier, she dropped a post that included photographs with her mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. However, she deleted the post and shared a new one with just her solo pictures.
In a few photos, Navya posed amid the stunning White Desert with an aesthetic sunset background. Some snapshots showed her at the location under the moonlight. She also shared a video of locals dancing.
Navya captioned the post, “Rann of Kutch,” with a heart on fire emoji. Have a look!
In the comments section of the post, Shweta Bachchan asked her daughter, “Did you go alone??” to which Navya replied with laughing emojis. Then, Shweta stated, “@navyananda no… did you? Cause wth!”
Netizens were left amused with this mother-daughter banter. One person said, “A typical question from a mom,” while another wrote, “Full marks mama bear!!” A comment read, “Instead of ask.. Who clicked ur pic?”
Fans also showered love on Navya’s post, appreciating the beauty of the pictures. Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and more left a like on the post.
Later, Navya Nanda posted some additional pictures from her getaway on Instagram Stories. The first story showed her mom, Shweta, embracing her. Navya captioned it with a red heart. She also posed in between the Road to Heaven.
