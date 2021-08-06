Navya Naveli Nanda is a 'Entrepre Naari'; Takes sly dig at those doubting women startup founders

The new-gen star kid is an active social media user. The granddaughter of famous actor Amitabh Bachchan, often takes to her Instagram profile to share stunning photographs of herself among her fan army. On Thursday, August 5, Navya was seen doing the same. However, this time the star-kid, who has previously shown interest in joining her family business, took a dig at those who doubt women startup founders.

In the picture shared by her, Navya Naveli Nanda, can be seen donning a white top which is paired with lemon-yellow printed pants. The photo captures her sarcastic expression, which was her befitting reply to those who judge women entrepreneurs’ capabilities based on mere statistics. She captioned the picture as, “When they say ONLY 14% of startup founders in India are women” before using her self-invented hashtag ‘Entrepre Naari’.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda 's post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, the star kid’s close friends and family cheered for her. While ’s daughter, said, “Amazing”, actor Ananya Panday added, “Little baby Navzar”. Iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan also chimed in to articulate, “Looking gorgeous Navya .. you are wonderful in all that you do and are planning to do .. love you”. Talking about Navya’s Bollywood debut, it is yet unclear if the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her grandfather but she has already amassed a thunderous following on social media.

