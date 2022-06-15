Navya Naveli Nanda explores Japan with dad Nikhil Nanda; Neetu Kapoor calls them 'adorable'

Navya Naveli Nanda is currently holidaying in Japan and the pictures on her social media space have been a treat for her fans and followers. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya might not be a part of showbiz, yet she has always been in the limelight. The young woman is quite active and popular on social media, where she often shares sneak-peeks of her life with fans and followers. Keeping up with this trajectory, a couple of hours back, she took to Instagram and posted a photo with her father, giving followers a glimpse of their trip.

In the picture shared by Navya, one can see her dressed in super comfortable yet stylish casuals. She donned a graphic white tee-shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of high-waisted straight-legged denims. For footwear, she opted to wear a pair of white shoes. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and carried a black baguette as well. Navya stood close to her father and businessman Nikhil Nanda who was seen looking sharp in a suit. The father-daughter-duo posed together at a scenic spot as they captured the memory of the warm, sunny day. Sharing this photo, Navya captioned the post, “just me & my dad exploring the world together (red heart emoji) (Japan flag emoji).” The geo tag on her post read, “Kyoto, Japan”.

As soon as she shared the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans, friends, and celebs. Neetu Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “too adorable both of you (red heart emojis)”. Neha Dhupia also left a comment with a red heart emoji. Sikander Kher also dropped a heart emoticon.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s adorable pic with dad Nikhil Nanda:

Meanwhile, Navya does not have any plans of entering Bollywood. The young woman is an entrepreneur who found Aara Health in 2020: an online portal that works for women’s health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a Non-Profit Organization that works to create a gender-equal world.

