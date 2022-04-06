Navya Naveli Nanda flashes her bright smile in new PICS; Siddhant Chaturvedi drops a quirky comment

Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a huge fan base on social media. She is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. To note, Navya is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan's daughter. Though she is not an actress, she manages to grab attention with each post. A few hours back, Navya shared some stunning photos on her social media handle, in which, she is seen flaunting her contagious smile. She kept her hair loose and donned a plain white T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. To complement her outfit, she wore a pair of white ankle-length shoes.

Navya shared her photos with a tiger emoji. Reacting to the pictures, Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a sunshine emoji in the comments section. It also received a lot of likes from fans. Her fans and followers also reacted to the post and left a few love-filled comments. One user wrote, "Your smile is so cute and beautiful that even God gives you every chance to smile," while the other one said, “You are the cutest”. "Absolutely gorgeous crush. Cute smile n expressions plus awsm poses n Adayein," wrote another.

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's latest post:

On the work front, Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Aara Health, which is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India. She has also started her NGO project named Project Naveli. Navya also plans to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business soon.

