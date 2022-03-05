Navya Naveli Nanda flashes her contagious smile in latest PIC; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor REACT

Despite being away from show business, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda never fails to make heads turn. The talented girl is quite famous on social media and manages to grab attention with each post. Speaking of which, on March 04, Navya took to her Instagram page and shared a cute picture. In the photograph, Navya was seen donning a white shirt with blue denim. She kept her hair loose and flashed her contagious smile. The diva used a big smile emoticon to captioned the picture. Navya’s beautiful picture captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “Incredibly gorgeous and such a lovely smile”, while the other one said, “You are the cutest”.

While the picture garnered immense love from her followers, Navya's best friends- Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan also noticed the snap and hit the like button. Even Khushi Kapoor also reacted to the picture. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also commented, “Cutie”. Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Maheep Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and others also showered love.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. There are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney, and Pragya Saboo. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda flashes her mesmerising smile in latest PICS; Suhana Khan calls her ‘Cutie’