Navya Naveli Nanda flashes her mesmerising smile in latest PICS; Suhana Khan calls her ‘Cutie’

Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a huge fan following even though she is not in Bollywood. The star kid is also not in the mood of joining the industry and wants to run her father’s business. Well, this has not affected her fans and they still love her. Navya always keeps updating her social handle and sharing a lovely set of pictures. Today, also Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter shared a set of pictures flaunting her smile. Her friend Suhana Khan was quick enough to drop a comment.

In the picture, Navya is seen wearing a pink colour top and a black hat. Though it is a blurred image but one can still notice her beautiful smile. She is sitting in a car and driving to some destination. The click was made me in between the travel. As soon as she posted the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan called her ‘Cutieee’. It is worth mentioning here that Suhana is a good friend of Navya and there have been spotted together at parties.

Recently, Navya had shared a photo featuring herself. In the picture, she wore a neutral-colored attire featuring a brown sweater and a pair of white trousers. Her hair was left open with a middle parting.

Take a look at the picture here:

To note, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. Her NGO aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women.

