Navya Naveli Nanda flaunts ‘white hair’ in her new post; ‘Mama’ Abhishek Bachchan REACTS

Despite being away from the show business, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is usually in the headlines. Navya is among the most popular star kids and her social media posts have captivated her fans’ hearts. She is often seen in headlines for her pictures and banter with her family members. Speaking of which, on Saturday, Navya took to her social media handle and shared her picture.

In the photographs, Navya was seen donning an elegant saree and flaunting her ‘white hair’. Not shying away from the fact that she’s greying, Navya in the caption said, “ft. my white hair :).” Her post grabbed the attention of fans with one even asking if he could send his 'rishta' for her. Another fan wrote, “OMGG stunner,” while a third one commented, “All the beauty and glamour of the world on one side and you in the saree on the other side.”. Among many, Navya’s new post also grabbed her ‘mama’ and actor Abhishek Bachchan’s attention. The actor rushed to the comment section and dropped a hug emoticon for Navya. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was also among those who appreciated her post.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, which aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the movie also features Chitrangada Singh essaying a pivotal role. Before Bob Biswas, Abhishek made an appearance in The Big Bull.

