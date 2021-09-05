Navya Naveli Nanda gives Sunday vibes in this new PIC; Shanaya Kapoor has THIS reaction

Navya Naveli Nanda may not be interested in stepping into Bollywood like her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, but the new-gen star kid sure knows how to grab all the limelight through her social media account. She is quite active on her social media and enjoys a decent fan following. The granddaughter of famous actor Amitabh Bachchan often takes to her Instagram profile to share stunning photographs of herself among her fan army. On Sunday, September 5, the star kid posted yet another picture of her and we bet this picture will steal your heart.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya Naveli Nanda posted a picture of her where she can be seen seated on a chair. Navya is wearing a white buttoned top with a V neck and has paired it with a checks jacket. She is wearing light blue denim that is ripped from the knees. Her hair is left open and she is looking down. The star kid looks stunning in this casual attire and indeed you would not be able to lift your eyes off her. Navya’s bestie Shanaya took to the comments section to post a heart for her BFF. Even Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor posted lovestruck emojis and Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan wrote cute with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Fans showered Navya Naveli Nanda’s comments section with love. One fan wrote ‘stunning’, the other wrote ‘beautiful’, the third one wrote ‘Ravishing’ and so on.

Recently, Navya’s brother Agastya was in the news as he was spotted stepping out of Zoya Akhtar’s office. It is reported that he is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

