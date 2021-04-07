Navya Naveli Nanda joins Amitabh Bachchan to root for Abhishek Bachchan ahead of The Big Bull release

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the poster of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s forthcoming film. The film is all set to release tomorrow i.e April 8.

Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz starrer The Big Bull is all set to release on April 8. The film which is inspired by Harshad Mehta will have a digital release. The trailer of the film has garnered loads of appreciation from the audience. Promotions for the film on digital platforms are going in full swing. Taking it ahead, Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navyaa Naveli Nanda and his father Amitabh Bachchan also rooted for the film. They shared the poster on their social handles.

took to Instagram story handle and wrote, “Tomorrow…@bachchan.” Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, “remember bhaiyu WHTCTW.” The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by . The Big Bull is often compared with Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Recently, a troll also asked Abhishek to give one reason to watch this film and the actor’s answer won everyone’s heart. The Big Bull’s title track is by CarryMinati.

Abhishek has often been trolled on Twitter but the actor never loses his calm and deals with it very politely.

Take a look at the wish here:

remember bhaiyu WHTCTW .. !! https://t.co/Ik1i4jLvJx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 7, 2021 In the film, Ileana will be collaborating with Abhishek for the first time. In the poster, she looked like a vivacious lady with a nerdy look. She was seen wearing a black kurta and dupatta and had her specs on while her hair was tied in a bun. The actress had an intense look on her face. Ileana is very excited to be a part of the film. Also Read: From Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull to Hello Charlie; Check out movies & web shows releasing on OTT in April

