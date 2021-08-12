Navya Naveli Nanda lauds grandmother Jaya Bachchan, REVEALS she is her ‘biggest source of inspiration’

, the granddaughter of veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and , has previously shown interest in joining her family business. Unlike the megastar, Navya seemingly doesn’t aspire to be an actor, instead she desires to turn herself into a successful ‘Entrepre Naari’. On Wednesday, the new-gen star-kid raised her voice against gender inequality in an interview with, Her Circle. During the same interaction, Navya went on to heap praises for grandmother Jaya Bachchan, revealing she is her ‘biggest source of inspiration’.

Talking about the same, Navya Naveli Nanda stated, “My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine." The star-kid also shared her interview on social media garnering immense praise from friends and followers.

While mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Proud of you baby”, best friend Shanaya Kapoor was all hearts for Navya upon seeing the interview. This comes just days after the star-kid took a sly dig at those who doubt women startup founders. Sharing a picture with a sarcastic expression, Navya gave a befitting reply to those who judge women entrepreneurs’ capabilities based on mere statistics.

She captioned the picture as, “When they say ONLY 14% of startup founders in India are women” before using her much-loved hashtag ‘Entrepre Naari’. In another Instagram post, a fan praised Navya suggesting her to try her luck in Bollywood. The youngster quickly replied to the fan saying, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too."

