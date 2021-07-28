Navya Naveli Nanda looks like a breath of fresh air in pink attire; Khushi Kapoor sends love

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter never fails to surprise her fans with a stunning picture of her. The diva takes to her Instagram handle every now and then and gives a visual treat to all her followers by posting a picture of her looking oh so perfect. Her BFF’s too, always shower Navya with loads of her on her picture. This time Navya’s picture got tons of love from .

Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her looking pretty. She wore an all-pink attire. A pink tee with ‘Girls are great’ written on it and pink trousers paired with it. She sat on her couch and did not directly look into the camera. Her smile speaks a thousand words. The moment Navya posted her picture, fans took to the comments section to shower love. One of the followers even asked her to join Bollywood in the comments section. Some called her stunning; some posted fire emojis, and some posted heart emojis. Well, Navya’s BFF Khushi Kapoor, too, posted heart emojis and an evil eye emoji.

Check it out:

Navya Naveli Nanda captioned this picture with a sunflower emoji. She looks like a breath of fresh air in this picture.

This time it was not Shanaya Kapoor, her other BFF but her mother Maheep Kapoor, who took to the comments section and complimented the young girl. She posted lovestruck emojis and heart emojis in the comments section.

How many hearts for this picture?

