Navya Naveli Nanda looks classy in her latest photoshoot; Leaves BFF’s Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan in awe

Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle and left everyone mesmerized with her latest photoshoot pictures.

The new-gen star-kids never fail to impress us with how perfect they look in their Instagram pictures. Be it , Shanaya Kapoor, or , these girls sure know how to rock every look they carry. In a recent Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter is killing it with her simplicity, and as always, her BFF’s Shanaya and Suhana, were there to shower love in the comments section.

In what appears to be a photoshoot with the famous photographer Rohan Shrestha, Navya Naveli Nanda has turned his muse, and gosh! She looks gorgeous. Wearing a white puffed sleeves shirt with a light blue high waist baggy jeans and a brown belt, her attire looks simple yet classy. The star-kid was seated on the sofa. She left her hair open, and it was glowing in the sunlight. The moment Navya posted this picture, fans wasted no time showering love on it.

Navya Naveli Nanda captioned the image as, “At home with @rohanshrestha & @alliaalrufai”. It is not clear with the pictures what was she exactly shooting for, but whatever it is, fans surely got a visual treat.

Her BFF’s Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, both took to the comments section to compliment Navya. On the one hand, where Shanaya posted several heart emojis, Suhana Khan wrote “Wowww” with a lovestruck emoji.

Well, even Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra, too, showered love in the comments section. Apart from them, Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan also did not refrain from commenting on the pic and wrote, “You clean up well”.

