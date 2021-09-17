Navya Naveli Nanda looks enchanting as she strikes a thoughtful pose in white; See PIC

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter is one of the most active star kids on social media. Navya often shares pictures from her personal and professional life as well on Instagram. Navya has garnered quite a following on social media. Many of the fans and followers often comment complimentary words to the entrepreneur. Navya is quite active on Instagram along with her friends including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, , and amongst others. Navya on Friday took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture where she is striking a thoughtful pose wearing a white outfit.

Navya recently took to Instagram and shared a meme about breaking the stigmas related to women. She shared the Kim Kardashians latest look from the Met Gala. Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, a healthcare company focused on women. Some time ago, she launched Project Naveli, an organization dedicated to building gender equality in India. In a previous chat with Vogue, Navya had spoken about her views on joining the film industry. She said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

In a previous chat with Miss Malini, Navya had spoken about the health care and gender inequality debate. She said, “I think before even understanding the access to healthcare, it is important to understand how healthcare is viewed by women in general. Women inherently prioritize the health and well being of their family over themselves. I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority.”

