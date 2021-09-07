Navya Naveli Nanda looks gorgeous in white in new PHOTOS; Shweta Bachchan has a sweet reaction

Among the popular star kids, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has been making it to the headlines since she made her Instagram account public this year. She often shares glimpses of her life on social media and her followers love it. At times, her family members including Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan also react to her posts and speaking of this, her recent set of photos have evoked a response from her mom.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya shared a few photos with her friend. Sharing the photos, Navya introduced her friend and was in awe of her smile. The two girls could be seen twinning in white as they posed together. From smiling away to acting goofy, Navya and her friend could be seen making the most of their time together. Navya is seen clad in a white dress with a beads necklace. Her hair was left open and her makeup was kept minimal. As soon as Navya shared the photos, her mum Shweta reacted. She wrote, "So cute" in the comments.

Take a look:

The star kid has decided to take a different route and not enter Bollywood. She will be following in the footsteps of her dad and joining the family business. Navya had revealed this in a chat with a magazine when she launched her project Naveli.

Meanwhile, since Navya made her account public on Instagram, she has been dropping photos with her mum, brother Agastya, and other family members. Her followers seem to be loving every bit of it. Often her close friends , , Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday also react to her photos.

