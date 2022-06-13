Navya Naveli Nanda looks pretty as she shares her Sunday photo dump from Japan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is currently holidaying in Japan and her pictures and videos are proof that she is having the time of her life. The young entrepreneur treated her Insta fam with beautiful pictures and videos of her vacay as she shared a few glimpses of how she spent her Sunday in Japanese city of Kyoto. Sharing the post, Navya wrote: “A Sunday in Kyoto.” In a few pictures, Navya is seen wearing a Japanese hat and enjoying the country food. While in others, we can see the scenic beauty of Japan.

Meanwhile, Navya’s post garnered attention of Bollywood actres Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor who dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Meanwhile, Navya had recently shared a reel on her Instagram account, captioning it “a hidden alley somewhere in Ōsaka”. In the video, Navya can be seen hopping on the streets of Osaka at night. She donned a white dungaree and paired it with an oversized grey T-shirt and black sneakers.

Click here to see Navya's post:

However, Navya had yet again hit headlines for her noodle post. Navya had shared a post wherein she was posing with cuppa noodles. In the caption, she wrote, “Made some noodles today”. Well, it wasn’t her post that grabbed attention. It was her rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi whose quirky post and caption left people wondering if something’s cooking between the two. The Gully Boy actor shared a video of himself wherein he was seen getting ready in the vanity. The actor had captioned the post as, “Her Noodles”.

The rumours about Navya and Siddhant's relationship began after they frequently started dropping comments on each other's Instagram posts.

Navya Naveli Nanda is a graduate of New York's Fordham University. She is the founder of Project Naveli and co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform that discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda.