Navya Naveli Nanda looks radiant in this SELFIE and her flawless skin steals the show

Navya Naveli Nanda may not follow her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s footsteps in her career but certainly enjoys a huge fan following on social media. People just love her and eagerly await updates on Instagram. Well, the star kid is not much active on social media but whenever post anything it does not take any time in going viral. Once again Navya has shared a selfie picture on her Instagram stories in which she is seen flaunting her flawless skin and is looking gorgeous.

Currently, she is in New Delhi along with her mother Shweta Bachchan and father Nikhil Nanda. Navya had celebrated her New Year with them and was constantly sharing a lot of pictures on the social handle. Her picture of sitting on charpai (a bedstead of woven webbing or hemp stretched on a wooden frame on four legs) and enjoying a bonfire had gone viral. And now in the recent one, she is undoubtedly looking radiant. Her skin is glowing as she takes a selfie.

Recently, Navya had shared a throwback picture with her parents. She had captioned it as “Two two’s are #2022.”

Take a look here:

To note, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. Her NGO aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of project Naveli. Her brother will be soon making his Bollywood debut as reported. While Navya is more interested in taking her father's business ahead.

