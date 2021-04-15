Navya Naveli Nanda & Manish Malhotra are all hearts for Khushi Kapoor’s new PIC flaunting a pleated skirt

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful new attire and fellow stars Navya Naveli Nanda and Manish Malhotra showered love. Take a look.

has a booming social media presence due to the breathtaking pictures she regularly posts. Just like Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, the diva is very active online and fans can’t wait to catch another glimpse of the rising star. The starlet is known for her amazing sense in style. Even at a young age, she is able to coordinate her outfits well. Be it donning traditional Indian attire, or rocking a western look, Khushi is able to grab all the eyeballs with minimal effort.

Khushi took to her Instagram handle to post a new photo and people can’t stop talking about it. In the photo, the starlet can be seen donning a comfy grey-coloured sweater which she paired with a white pleated skirt. The star accessoried her look with high boots and a matching purse. She could be seen glammed up for a day out. Fans showered compliments for the young diva and her photo even caught the attention of and Manish Malhotra who also poured love in the comments section.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram photo:

Meanwhile, according to recent news reports, Khushi will also be gearing up for her acting debut in 2022. A few weeks ago, her sister Janhvi had jetted off to the US to help her pick an acting course. Khushi has been posting several photos of herself on the photo and video sharing platform. Yesterday, the star posted a pic in which she was seen clad in a bright yellow tee and light blue denim jeans. She captioned it, "Hello Summer."

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor's endearing reaction to Khushi Kapoor's pretty summer PIC proves how much she misses her sister

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×