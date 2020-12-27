Navya Naveli Nanda & Meezaan Jafferi spark dating rumours as the latter drops comment on her new PHOTOS

Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezaan Jafferi have already been linked to each other in the past. However, it is the former's recent social media post that has grabbed the most number of headlines now.

’s latest post on her Instagram handle has become a hot topic of discussion now. That is because of comment dropped by Meezaan Jaaferi that has sparked off their dating rumours. Navya, who happens to be Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter, made her social media account public sometime back and already enjoys a huge fan following. She also keeps on sharing numerous pictures of herself from time to time. However, it is her latest post that has grabbed the entire spotlight now.

It so happened that Navya shared a few pictures in which she could be seen posing on a rooftop with her face hidden. She also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Fiddler on the roof.” Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan was quick to take note of the same and wrote, “Can you show your face?” that is followed by a few emojis. This not only left a few of the netizens surprised but also sparked off their relationship rumours.

Meanwhile, check out the post below:

For the unversed, Navya and Meezaan have already been linked to each other in the past and their latest social media PDA seems to have further added fuel to the already circulated rumours. However, the latter who will soon be seen in the film Hungama 2 quashed the rumours right away when being asked about his relationship with Navya in the past. The actor just mentioned that they were friends and the fact that they were papped outside a theatre doesn’t mean they are dating.

Credits :Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

