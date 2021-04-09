Navya Naveli Nanda is mesmerised by vintage PHOTOS of 'Nani' Jaya Bachchan on her birthday; Says 'I love you'

On the occasion of Jaya Bachchan's birthday, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has sent love to her in a social media post. Navya also commented on uncle Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Jaya Bachchan.

After a sweet and nostalgic wish from Abhishek Bachchan, senior actress has got an endearing note from granddaughter on social media. Navya, who made her social media account public a while back, took to her handle to share rare, vintage pictures of her 'Nani' Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. The young star kid shared her thoughts over it as she extended her wishes and love to her grandma on her special day. The senior star has turned 73 today.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya shared two photos of Jaya Bachchan from the good old days. In the first photo, we get to see the senior actress in a gorgeous close-up shot while in another picture, she seemed to be captured in a still from the film. Both the photos left Navya totally mesmerised by her grandmother's beauty and charm and the star kid penned a lovely note with them. She expressed her love for Jaya Bachchan in the caption.

Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Nani (black heart emoticon) I love you. Happy Birthday!" Seeing the photo, several fans of the senior actress showered love in the comments. Earlier, when Abhishek shared a beautiful and rare monochrome photo of Jaya Bachchan, Navya dropped two comments on it including one with a heart eyes emoticon and another where she told her uncle Abhishek that she is 'stealing' the picture.

Take a look:

Earlier, Abhishek's wish for his mom also attracted a lot of love from fans of the senior actress. Even extended his warm wishes to his 'Jaya aunty' on Abhishek's birthday post.

Also Read|Abhishek Bachchan says 'happy birthday Maa' as he shares rare pic of Jaya Bachchan; Hrithik Roshan sends love

Credits :Navya Nanda Instagram

Share your comment ×