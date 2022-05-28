Navya Naveli Nanda & Nani Jaya Bachchan get clicked post their weekend dinner date in the city; PICS

Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan spent some quality time together on the weekend. The Nani-Poti duo were photographed some time back as they stepped out of a restaurant in the city.

Both the ladies opted for comfortable yet stylish casual wear for their night out. Navya looked charming in a cream-coloured fitted crop top which she wore with a pair of high-waisted denim pants. She also wore a white shirt along with it. She wore her sleek hair down with a middle parting. The star grandchild obliged the shutterbugs with photos as they clicked her from a distance.

Jaya Bachchan was seen in a blue kurta and white palazzo pants. The veteran actress also had a grey dupatta around her neck. She kept her hair down and carried a big handbag with her. The media personnel clicked her as she walked out of the restaurant and towards her car.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan’s latest photos

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya, does not have any plans of debuting in showbiz. However, she is still very much a part of the limelight and media attention surrounding the Bachchans and celebrities in general. Navya is quite active on social media and keeps sharing photos and updates of her life with fans and followers. Recently, she posted a photo and a video showcasing her painting a wall mural in the city as she celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

For the unversed, the young woman is an entrepreneur who found Aara Health in 2020: an online portal that works for women’s health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a Non-Profit Organization that works to create a gender-equal world.

Coming to Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress is all set to make her silver screen comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release on the 10th of February, 2023.

