Navya Naveli Nanda needs help with a caption, nani Jaya Bachchan has a savage suggestion

Meanwhile, on Friday, Navya took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself in a white suit. Referring to her nani, Jaya Bachchan , Navya captioned the post as, “Nani what should I caption this” She replies… “Out with Nani.” Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Reacting to her post, Ananya Panday dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is away from showbiz, but her popularity on social media is no less than that of a star. Navya enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is loved by all for her bold attitude and charming personality. The entrepreneur knows how to make the most of her popularity by drawing the public's attention to relevant issues. From talking about mental health to posting about the environment, consent, and menstruation, her Insta feed is a one-stop destination to educate her fans and followers.

Have a look at Navya’s post:

Navya Nanda recently launched her debut podcast, ‘What the Hell Navya’. Along with her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, spilled some interesting insights. The 31-minute podcast was inclusive of the trio's opinions on a variety of topics, where Navya and Shweta said that everyone in the family takes Jaya’s opinion ‘very seriously’. Shweta also stressed on the fact that she is open-minded and gives Navya space and advice, and also understands if she disagrees with the advice. “A lot of times we don’t agree but at least we have a space in our family dynamic where everyone is given a mic, so to speak, where everyone’s opinion, whether it’s the eldest or the youngest, is heard out,” she said.

In terms of work, apart from her very own podcast network, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

Talking about Navya’s podcast, empowered by Bumble India, the new episode of the podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ will be out every Saturday with fresh episodes starting September 24 on IVM Podcasts.



