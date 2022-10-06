Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about discussing menstruation with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan; Read On

Amitabh Bachcha n's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda might be away from the film industry, but her popularity on social media is no less than that of a Bollywood diva. She shares a close bond with Big B and recently attended a telethon about health with the megastar where experts also discussed women's health and how it can be elevated. During the event, Navya said that discussing menstruation at a public forum in the presence of her grandfather is a sign of progress. She also revealed that she grew up in a household where she felt comfortable having these conversations which continue to be taboo otherwise.

The NDTV event was also attended by Dia Mirza, and Rashmika Mandanna. After Rashmika said that adolescents, nowadays, feel uncomfortable discussing taboo topics with their parents, Amitabh also agreed with her and said that he considers menstruation a ‘sign of recreation.' Agreeing with her grandfather, Navya said, "As he mentioned, it's a sign of life. That's not something that we should be ashamed of, or shy away from. Menstruation has been a taboo for a long time, but there has been progress. I’m sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, and that itself is a sign of progress. The fact that we are sitting on a platform today with many people watching us and having an open conversation about menstruation itself shows that we have progressed, not just as women but as a country."

Navya added, "It’s great that not just the women, but the men have also joined in this mission of making menstruation a destigmatized conversation. More importantly, at home, because change always begins at home. Women should feel comfortable and safe about their own bodies in their own homes before going out in society and talking about that. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a home where I felt comfortable having these conversations."

In terms of work, Navya recently launched her debut podcast, ‘What the Hell Navya’. The 31-minute podcast was inclusive of her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Navya’s opinions on a variety of topics. Apart from her very own podcast network, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of Project Naveli.

