Navya Naveli Nanda is overjoyed on coming to Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC after 21 years & 999 episodes; PIC

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-loved reality shows on Indian television. This show has been going on for several years now but the craze still remains the same. We have seen many celebrities gracing the quiz show to date but we have never seen Big B’s daughter or granddaughter gracing the show but finally, after so many years the two ladies, Shweta Nanda and Navya Nanda Naveli will both be seen on the show with Amitabh Bachchan as special guests. Big B had taken to his Instagram handle today to share a picture from the sets along with his daughter and granddaughter. And now Navya has shared a beautiful picture from the sets, but what caught our attention was her caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the first picture, we can see Big B standing in the middle as he held both Navya and Shweta in his arms. In the next picture, we can see both the ladies holding Big b’s arms and walking towards the hot seat and in the third one we can see all three of them smiling. Sharing these pictures, Navya wrote, “21 years & 999 episodes later…”

Take a look:

Speaking of Navya Naveli Nanda, Big B’s granddaughter has previously cleared that she doesn’t aspire to be an actor. Instead, she is interested in joining her family business. Navya and Big B also share a great bond of camaraderie with each other. The megastar often leaves sweet comments on Navya’s post. Once Big B had articulated, “Looking gorgeous Navya .. you are wonderful in all that you do and are planning to do .. love you.”

