Navya Naveli Nanda paints wall mural on World Menstrual Hygiene Day; Siddhant Chaturvedi & others REACT

Navya Naveli Nanda might not have any plans to foray into the entertainment industry. Does that mean that she’s away from the public attention and limelight? Absolutely not. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya is quite popular, especially on social media, where she likes to keep an active presence. Every once in a while, the young lady takes to her Instagram space and shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her followers. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Navya yet again took to the site and dropped glimpses of her celebrating World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Her rumoured beau Siddhant Chaturvedi and mom Shweta has reacted to her post too.

In the video shared by Navya, one can see her painting a wall in the city of Mumbai. The young lady is dressed in comfortable casuals and her hair is tied into a high ponytail as she is seen sitting down and painting with a group of enthusiastic friends. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! (red heart emoji) This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation & make public places more period friendly because…माहवारी की जानकारी बदलेगी सोच हमारी (fist pump emoji) A team effort (we finally pulled it off guys) @maasikamahotsav @musefoundationwts @redisthenewgreen_ @projectnaveli The amazing artist: @vritti_kotian (heart eye emoji)”

As soon as she shared the video, it was flooded with likes and comments. Her rumoured beau and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also liked the post, while mom Shweta Bachchan praised her and wrote, “You guys are amazing. This is amazing.”

Click HERE to watch Navya Nanda’s Instagram video.

Navya also shared a glimpse of her day on her Instagram stories.

Navya does not have any plans of entering Bollywood. The young woman is an entrepreneur who found Aara Health in 2020: an online portal that works for women’s health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a Non-Profit Organization that works to create a gender-equal world.

