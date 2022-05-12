Navya Naveli Nanda posts lovely pictures with girls of a foundation; Amitabh Bachchan REACTS

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a part of showbiz. However, that has not kept her away from the limelight. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya is one of the most popular among star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is quite active on social media, and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her followers on Instagram. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier tonight, Navya shared a couple of pictures with young girls from Mulund who are associated with Sakhi for Girls’ Education foundation.

In the photos shared by Navya, one can see her seated with a few young girls from Mulund. Navya is seen dressed in a simple white kurta and a pair of white trousers. Her hair is styled in a pony tail. Navya and the girls smiled warmly for the photos while the former posed with the victory sign. Sharing these pictures, Navya wrote in the caption, “the happiest faces (laughing emojis)”.

As soon as she shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Amitabh Bachchan also left a comment expressing his pride for Navya’s work. He wrote, “Well done Navya .. so proud of you (thumbs up emoji) (clapping emojis)”. To this, Navya replied, "@amitabhbachchan love you Nana (red heart emoji)"

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s post:

Navya does not have any plans of entering Bollywood. The young woman is an entrepreneur who found Aara Health in 2020: an online portal that works for women’s health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, an Non-Profit Organization that works to create a gender-equal world.

