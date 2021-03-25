Navya Naveli Nanda puts her many moods on display; Suhana Khan is in awe, Khushi Kapoor says 'coming to you'

Suhana Khan was left speechless on seeing best friend Navya Naveli Nanda's recent photo featuring her many moods. Khushi Kapoor could not resist and revealed that she is on the way to meet Navya.

Over the past few months, fans have gotten a sneak peek into the lives of star kids like , , and as they have made their Instagram profiles public. With stunning photos from their fun evenings taking over social media, Navya, Khushi, and Suhana's bond is quite visible and fans love their social media banter as well. Recently, Navya dropped a stunning photo collage of her photos on her handle, and well, Suhana and Khushi rushed to comment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya put her many moods on display as she posed for 4 different photos and made a collage of those. In the photos, Navya is seen flaunting her smile while staring straight at the camera. She is seen clad in a black tee with jeans. Her hair is left open in the photos. Not just this, her subtle makeup managed to make her look even more mesmerising and the smile just took the photos to another level.

Seeing Navya's photos, Suhana was quick to drop a comment. She dropped the heart eyes emoticon in the comments. On the other hand, Khushi announced that she is heading to meet her. She wrote, "Coming 2 u."

Meanwhile, just this week, Navya had shared another gorgeous photo from a cafe in New York and Suhana had dropped a comment on it too. All the three star kids seem to share a sweet bond of friendship with each other and their comment diaries often gives it away to fans.

