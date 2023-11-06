Navya Naveli Nanda radiates diva vibes in latest post; rumored beau Siddhant Chaturvedi, BFF Suhana Khan react

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is one of the popular star-kids in Bollywood. Despite staying away from acting, she manages to generate huge buzz through her public appearances and social media presence. The recent post shared by Navya yet again grabbed a great deal of attention as her rumored beau Siddhant Chaturvedi and BFF Suhana Khan couldn’t stop reacting to it.

Navya Naveli Nanda channelizes inner beauty in latest post

Today, on Monday, November 6, a while back, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures. In the pictures shared, channelizing her inner diva, the star kid looked exquisite in a red saree. She paired it with a statement blouse with hand embroidery in gold beads and jewel-colored crystals.

With immaculate makeup, she oozed her glam quotient with minimal accessories.

Reactions of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Suhana Khan

The post shared by Navya attracted several reactions from her fans and followers, while the best ones were from her rumored beau, Siddhant Chaturvedi who liked her post and BFF Suhana Khan dropped a lovely comment as she wrote, “Oooo la la (accompanied by heart-eye emojis).

In addition to this, several other internet users couldn’t stop gushing over the post shared by Navya. A user wrote, “What a beauty (accompanied by heart-eye emojis)@navyananda and so sober (heart-eye emojis) my favourite” and another user wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wowwww (accompanied by red-heart emojis)

Navya Naveli Nanda, unlike most of the star kids, chose to stay away from acting. On the work front, she is a successful entrepreneur and serves as the CEO and co-owner of Aara Health, a women’s health and wellness company.

Navya Naveli Nanda on facing criticism for her privileges

Notably, in an earlier interview with India Today, Navya Naveli Nanda spoke about her family legacy and last name and the criticism she faces for her privileges. In the interview, she was quoted as saying, “People usually keep talking about my last name and legacy and I love reminding people that everyone has a last name. It is not just my responsibility to live up to mine but everyone has a last name that means something that demands value and respect."

