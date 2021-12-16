Navya Naveli Nanda reminisces sweet childhood memories with her 'gramps' Amitabh Bachchan; See here

Grandparents and grandkids share a unique bond. Grandchildren hold a soft corner in grandparents’ hearts and the things you can’t tell your parents, you can easily confide in your grandparents. One of the most prominent grandfather-granddaughter duos is Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Recently, the two also had a special KBC together along with Shweta Bachchan which was to commemorate 1000 episodes of KBC. Navya, like the doting granddaughter she is, never shies away from posting pictures with her grandparents and appreciating their existence on her Instagram. Now, she posted a super adorable childhood picture with her ‘gramps’ AB and we can’t stop gushing about it!

In the black and white picture shared by Navya on her Instagram, she took us back in time when she was just a toddler and Amitabh was younger too. While Navya looked adorable with her chubby cheeks, messy hair, innocent eyes, and a super cute pout, Amitabh looked dashing with his grey mustache, piercing eyes, and a chained-up jacket. Navya, emphasizing her sweet little pout, captioned the pic, ‘Gramps & Grumps’. Do you see it now why we are absolutely obsessed with the picture?

Check Navya’s post here:

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan keeps himself busy with the extremely popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 1000th episode saw his family Navya Nanda Naveli and Shweta Bachchan on the KBC sets, where they let the audience get a sweet glimpse of their family banter. Moreover, even Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan also joined the episode virtually.

