Navya Naveli Nanda reveals changes she wishes to see in society; says, 'I don't think I'm a youth icon'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most loved star kids in B-town. She defines herself as a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and podcaster. Navya did not step into the world of showbiz like her family. The 25-year-old podcaster uses her entrepreneurial skills to bring about change in society and speak out on issues ranging from gender norms to women's empowerment. In a recent interview, Navya Nanda said that she does not want the tag of the youth icon on her shoulder and also revealed some changes she wants to see in society and the world.

Navya Naveli Nanda does not like to call herself a youth icon

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Navya Naveli Nanda said that she does not want the tag of a youth icon. She said, "I definitely don’t think I am a youth icon at all. I am a regular 25-year-old girl who is trying to change the world in her own way. Every other girl of my age is probably doing the same. I don’t think that I’m any different to that goal. I’m exactly the same."

When asked what changes she wants to see in society and the world, Navya added, "I want to see an equal world where we respect all genders... A place where everyone is equal, we respect each other’s opinion, and respect their voices. I would like to see a world where we listen more than we talk. A place where we fight for humanity, and we want humanity to win.”

Navya further revealed that initially, she was not sure about what she wanted to do in life. But eventually, Navya realized that she wanted to do something in the social impact space. Big B's granddaughter said, "I have always believed that I wanted to leave something behind by doing something meaningful, even if it meant changing one person’s life. I just knew that I wanted to do that, and embarked on this journey."

Meanwhile, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda went on a 30-day road trip to explore eight cities and shared the message of equality.

