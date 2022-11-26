Navya Naveli Nanda reveals ‘mamu’ Abhishek Bachchan’s hilarious strategy when he sees ‘tension rising’ at home

In the last few weeks on Navya Naveli Nanda ’s podcast What The Hell Navya, we saw the Bachchan women- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda- talk about various topics right from relationships to financial independence and more. During their conversations, they often share some fun anecdotes from their day-to-day lives. In the latest episode of the podcast, Navya, Jaya and Shweta were seen discussing how Abhishek Bachchan reacts whenever he sees tension rising at home.

During the podcast, Navya shared that the Bachchans have created an environment for them where each one of them feels heard, and they feel like they can share their opinions without any hesitation. “Our families have created an environment for us where we are heard, we can voice our opinion, and talk about things. I think that is great. We do not hold back on giving our opinions on absolutely everything and everyone takes it in stride,” she said.

Jaya Bachchan then told Navya that she missed a lot of action at home recently. Shweta told Navya, “Nani had a bit of a…”, when Jaya Bachchan added that there was an ongoing discussion at the dining table when Abhishek Bachchan abruptly started playing music. “We had a discussion and then mamu started playing music and was saying, ‘Play this music for mumma Shwet Di'”. Navya said that is Abhishek Bachchan’s way of diffusing tension at home, and that whenever he sees a situation getting intense, he starts playing music. “He always does that, whenever he sees tension rising, he starts playing music. It is not even calming music. It’s always some house tech music."

Navya Naveli Nanda’s bond with Abhishek Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda shares a great bond with her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and their social media posts on each other’s birthdays are just too cute. In an Instagram post wishing Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Navya shared that he is her favourite family member. “Happy birthday, best friend. To more NYC nights and Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member. My partner in all crimes,” she wrote.